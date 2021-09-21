Orbital Knight's Karol Drzymala on why you should just make more games

Karol Drzymala founded Orbital Knight in 2012 and is its CEO.

The studio has grown to 25 developers and has generated over 100 million downloads.

Karol will be joining a panel about hypercasual games at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8.

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about what you do?

Karol Drzymala: Orbital Knight is one of the leading hypercasual developers in Poland. Our games have been downloaded more than 100 million times.

We're famous for hits like Kickerinho, Castle Wreck, Crazy Kick and Force Master.

Recently we also started working with Apple Arcade and released Spire Blast - the most successful game in our studio's history.

What does your role entail?

I started as a programmer. I still do it from time to time, but now my role is more about leading the studio, giving feedback to my teams and setting the mid- and long-term goals.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Oh, that's easy - I love games!

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into the games industry?

Just make games. Do not try, just do it. Don't focus on quality - focus on quantity.

The more games you make, the more experience you'll get and that's how you'll eventually start making quality stuff.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

Covid changed the way we work. We moved from on-site to a remote-only mode of work, which will have a massive impact on the industry. Developers will no longer be tied to where they live and to the economy as a whole.

A notable mention is the IDFA drama. I don't think we've fully recovered from that change yet.

Do you predict any major trends in the next 12 months?

I try not to predict; rather I stay agile and adjust to changes as they happen.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

The barriers to entry are way lower. You have Unity, Godot…

There are engines that let you make games with minimal effort and lots of studios looking for fresh blood.

You still need to work hard to reach success, but at least getting in is not that hard anymore.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Networking and the panels. It's always good to hear what others have to say about the industry.

