Facebook's Antonio Ribeiro on Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

PocketGamer.biz: Tell us a bit about what you do?

Antonio Ribeiro: Audience Network extends Facebook's advertising beyond the Facebook platforms.

With Audience Network, publishers earn revenue by showing ads from Facebook advertisers in their apps and games.

What does your role entail?

As part of the Audience Network team, I partner with some of the EMEA's biggest mobile gaming publishers to help them adopt and ultimately find success in the products and features we provide, focusing on the monetisation strategies of mobile games.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

From my first-ever minutes playing Super Mario on the NES, I was fascinated with gaming and it remained one of my main hobbies throughout my teenage years.

For me, gaming is such a special medium with the capacity to transport you to so many different interactive worlds and experiences.

Antonio Ribeiro

Fortunately, many years later, I was able to turn this hobby into a career focus when I started working at Facebook.

How has the industry changed since you first started?

Gaming is now a global industry, with most of us carrying powerful game consoles in our pockets in the form of smartphones.

I truly believe that video games have the power to entertain and delight people, so I’m incredibly proud of the work Facebook is doing in helping support developers worldwide in the creation and monetisation of mobile games and for people globally to discover these games and share those experiences with their friends and family.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to?

I always find the mix of companies and the diversity in skills and experiences to be one of the most interesting aspects of any conference; the list for this year's Connects is probably one of the best I've seen!

