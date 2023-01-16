Speaker Spotlight: Nick Gibbons discusses how creative and strategy can attract new and existing audiences

The leading games industry conference is almost here. Pocket Gamer Connects London is now just a week away and what a line up of speakers we’ve got in store for you.

Pocket Gamer.biz: If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Nick Gibbons: Always have a test and learn framework for creative testing, and one source of truth for the outcomes of all testing. So much knowledge is lost between different teams, vendors and platforms that a lot of time is spent relearning things that were already 'learned'.

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

IPM, it's the quickest and highest funnel indicator of creative quality.

What is your biggest aspiration/goal in mobile gaming?

We want to be the biggest creative service provider to the games industry. Supplying game art and marketing art to product and marketing teams equally.

What company do you most admire in the mobile games world?

Plarium. Their investment in creative has typically been ahead of the market for years. I remember speaking to them back in 2014 and they had their own green screen studio set up, even back then. Since then they have always been out in front in terms of quality and innovation.

What do you think the next big disruptor in mobile games will be?

I'm keen to see the impact of ubiquitous 5G on mobile gaming.

What’s your favourite ever mobile game?

Marvel Contest of Champions. The first time I felt a console like gaming experience on a mobile.

What is the most overhyped trend from the last 12 months - and why?

The demise of hypercasual, i believe that the category will just evolve to be used alongside other games or as onboarding for publishers.

What key trend should we be paying attention to in the next 12 months?

The use of hypercasual for onboarding to midcore games {hat tip Matej Lancaric}.

What role do NFTs play in the future of games?

In the mid/distant future, I can see a time when there are thriving secondary markets for all kinds of in-game currency, but for now I think the environment is too fragmented and the value is limited.

Tell us your thoughts on play-to-earn games.

Play-to-earn games took a bloody nose recently, and I’m not sure we'll see them back in any major form anytime soon.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

'The sweet's not sweet without the sour.' It can be applied to almost any situation, and is a great reminder that every up has an opposite down, and not to get too hung up on either. Although it's easier said than done for sure.

