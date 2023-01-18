Speaker Spotlight: Matilda Kivelä makes advertising appeal to Gen Z

The leading games industry conference is almost here. Pocket Gamer Connects London is now less than one week away and what a lineup of speakers we’ve got in store for you.

On January 23rd and 24th Pocket Gamer Connects hits home soil, returning to London for two days of insight sharing, and contact making interspersed with our world famous thought-provoking panels, seminars, keynotes and more.

There's limitless networking opportunities and our expert sessions are your chance to get up close and meet some of the biggest names in mobile games in what will be our biggest and best PG Connects London yet!

In the build up to the conference – and to give you a sneak preview of what to expect – we are spotlighting some of the authorities in the games industry that will be sharing their wisdom, today we speak to Matilda Kivelä, brand strategist at Reaktor.

Matilda will be speaking about one of the key challenges for advertisers and by extension the mobile world today, appealing to Gen Z and beyond. With this lucrative market being much more advertising savvy and reactive, she’ll offer key insights on how companies can be agile in reaching out to this generation.

Be sure to join us at PG Connects London on January 23rd to 24th 2023 to find out more!

Pocket Gamer.biz: If you could give other mobile games companies one piece of advice, what would it be?

Matilda Kivelä: Think of your game as part of Zoomers' lifestyle and day-to-day lives. Don't expect them to be excited about what you offer but try to think of ways that you can support Zoomers' identity-building projects.

Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

Tapping into emerging, hard-to-reach audiences — like Zoomers.

Is hypercasual gaming here to stay?

Hypercasual gaming is here to stay — at least if we look at the behaviour of Gen Z. Connected 24/7, Zoomers are interested in hyper casual games that help them connect with each other and offer short bursts to cut through their busy lives.

Tell us your thoughts on one of the following: the metaverse, Cloud-gaming, Cross-platform games, Play-to-earn games

For a while, it looked like the metaverse would come and disrupt the ways in which we spend both money and time, and connect with one another. However, the past year has demonstrated that the shift will be slower than expected. We can still examine the hopes that consumers and creators had for the metaverse and start implementing them into the so-called real world, or the time before a proper emergence of the metaverse; trends like neocollectivism and aspirations for better platforms and tools for communities.

