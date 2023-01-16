Speaker Spotlight: Teis Mikkelsen chats about monetization and subscriptions

The leading games industry conference is almost here. Pocket Gamer Connects London is now less than one week away and what a line up of speakers we’ve got in store for you.

Pocket Gamer.biz: Where are the next big opportunities in the mobile games market?

Teis Mikkelsen: There are a lot of big opportunities coming up, and one of them includes finding new ways to attract and retain players. The traditional model for user acquisition needs to be shaken up to allow new methods to come into play. There is a lot of opportunity in user acquisitions these days and I think publishers will apply a more empathetic approach that is focused on understanding their players better instead of relying on faceless data. Also, there will be a lot more pride and care in retaining players and engaging them on a regular basis. Daily rewards, rewarded videos and new challenges help to add some enticements for players to continue their game.

What’s the most important key performance indicator (KPI) for you - and why?

We like to look at longtail retention. To keep your players for a long time, it requires you to build strong relationships with them. In a world where user acquisition is being challenged by both Google and Apple, retaining players is key. You want your players to stay loyal by continuing to return to use your game/service. Retaining players who spend a lot of time playing your game will lead you to a higher revenue, which obviously is an important factor for everyone.

What is your biggest aspiration/goal in mobile gaming?

I would love for players to be more open about what games they play. Today, almost everyone plays mobile games, but for some reason there is a lot of hush-hush on this topic. People will happily discuss their favourite tv shows, but they rarely talk about which games they play. I am hopeful that the stigma around playing mobile games will change soon, and I want to be a part of that change. With Unleashd we’re trying to remove the undeserved stigma of monetisation in mobile games by offering a fair and transparent monetisation method. People do not want to feel like their money is being taken away for no reason.

What company do you most admire in the mobile games world?

I’m a huge fan of TocaBoca. They’re a great brand overall and have really fun and innovative games. It’s super cool that kids get to be involved with the testing of games. I also think TocaBoca is a strong company. Everything is on-brand with their products, which can be hard to accomplish.

What is the single biggest challenge facing the mobile games industry today?

Everything in the industry is constantly expanding. It seems that the new motto is “bigger is better”. There used to be a time where 1M monthly active users was a very high number. Now anything less than 10M is considered low. I think the industry needs to find a way where games with 100K MAU are profitable and a relevant business model. There should be a middle ground.

The mobile space evolves at a much faster pace than console and PC gaming, but is there a console or PC trend that you think has potential within the mobile space?

I think that Microsofts’ Game Pass is really interesting. I believe it has the most potential within the mobile space due to Microsofts’ focus on bringing great content to their subscribers.

What key trend should we be paying attention to in the next 12 months?

As for upcoming trends, I think we will see more consolidation - not in the M&A sense but more in a “move towards the center” sense. There will be less experimentation (due to the many unknowns) and instead a bigger focus on solid and reliable business practices.

Is hypercasual gaming here to stay?

Of course! Hypercasual games are fun. There is always a need for quick and easy gaming fixes, and they are a good solution. In the future, however, hypercasual gaming experiences will be packaged and distributed differently with more of a focus on bundling experiences and retaining the player.

What do you enjoy most about working in the mobile games industry?

For me, the mobile games industry has always been about the people. You are constantly surrounded by smart, creative and inspiring people. I always get inspiration from people in the industry and what they are able to come up with - both creatively and technically. This was part of the fundamental appeal of the mobile games industry.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received that you can pass on to others?

I heard a quote that was attributed to Shigeru Miyamoto that will always stick with me. He said that “A good idea is one that solves a problem without creating another”. It’s actually an incredibly high bar to set because most of the time we are just moving a problem from one place to another, but definitely something to keep in mind.

What topics do you want to hear more about at industry events?

This year we have created a bespoke track together with SteelMedia named “Recurring Revenue” that focuses on subscriptions. Usually monetisation is about ads or in-app purchases, but we would like to share with the world that supplemental models are out here. I’m looking forward to hearing more about subscriptions in the future.

Can people get in touch with you at the event? What sort of people would you like to connect with?

Of course! My team and I are always open and eager to talk about subscriptions with anyone who is interested in learning more. Please feel free to drop by our booth and say hello!

