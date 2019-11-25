49 top games in soft launch: From Marvel Super War and Disney Sorcerer’s Arena to Minecraft Earth and Tetris Royale

Developer: Ubisoft

Where: Canada

Platforms: iOS

Live since: May 16th, 2017

Updates: (20) November 8th, 2019



Rocksmith is a pretty good piece of kit and found its original home on PC and console, but now Ubisoft is giving it a new lease of life with a mobile release, also called Rocksmith.



Using a guitar jack adaptor musicians use to record their guitar on an iPad, Rocksmith allows guitarists and bassists to play along with songs, learning them on an actual instrument at their own pace.

You can repeat a section at different speeds and as many times as you like, and you can watch and interact with video tutorials to teach you particular parts of guitar playing.

And since it's on mobile, it's free-to-start - you get four songs with the download, and you can add more to your catalogue by purchasing new tracks.

The 10th update makes the game available to play on iPhone and iPod, and offers up a free song to download.

The 14th update integrates Facebook, so players no longer need to create a new account to play the game, as well as improving the UI for songs requiring a capo and allowing more control over difficulty settings.

The 17th update brought in a new Course Mode so students could track their personal progression through a curriculum designed to teach basic techniques and familiar songs.