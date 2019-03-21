GDC 2019: All the top news in one place

GDC is back and with it comes a host of insightful speaker sessions, breaking news and top interviews.

To help you keep track of what's going on, we'll be reporting extensively across PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz on the hottest stories coming out of the show.

In this list, you'll see roundup of our big stories from each day of the show. From the Unity, Epic and Google keynotes, to the top sessions and key interviews, you'll get it all here.

Don't forget to also keep an eye out on the site during the weeks after GDC where we'll be posting more key interviews we've conducted on the show floor with the biggest names in the biz.

For now though, click through to see our roundups and don't forget to check back each day for more.