Danny Bilson named new director of USC Games programme

Danny Bilson has been promoted from chair of the USC School of Cinematic Arts to the new director of USC Games.

USC Games is a joint collaboration offered by the School of Cinematic Arts Division of Interactive Media and Games and the USC Viterbi School of Engineering Computer Science Department in Southern California.

The programme was created to help usher in video game design and development in education.

Bilson succeeds award-winning game designer Tracy Fullerton who oversaw the program from 2014 to 2018.

“Danny will take USC Games to the next level as a leader in games education, development, and innovation,” said School of Cinematic Arts dean Elizabeth M. Daley and Viterbi School of Engineering dean Yannis C. in a joint statement.

“He brings real-world experience from the games industry as well as the entertainment industry at-large to benefit the program and our students.”

Bilson added: “It’s an exciting time for USC Games. We are further blending our design and engineering classes to offer true cross-discipline education.

“I’m honored to represent a fantastic team of faculty and students as we continue to evolve the program, focusing on bringing innovation, diversity and professionally-trained students into the interactive industry."


