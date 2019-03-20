News

GDC 2019: Epic launches $100 million MegaGrants funding initiative for creators

By , Senior Editor

Epic Games has opened up a new $100 million funding initiative for creators.

Speaking during the Epic’s GDC 2019 State of Unreal keynote, the company’s CEO Tim Sweeney said the five-year programme provides “no-strings-attached” grant funding. That means Epic won’t taking IP ownership and devs can publish “however they wish”.

Paying it back

Applicants can have projects developed for any platform, any store and any engine - using Epic’s tech, store or services isn’t a requirement.

The funding is open to games developers, media and entertainment creators, enterprise professionals, students, educators and tools developers. Between $5,000 and $500,000 will be awarded to successful applicants.

Sweeney said that Epic grant is Epic’s way sharing Fortnite’s “unbelievable success” with others.

It comes as the company’s previous $5 million Unreal Dev Grants initiative came to an end this week after launching in 2015.

“At Epic we succeed when developers succeed,” said Sweeney.

“With Epic MegaGrants we’re reinvesting in all areas of the Unreal Engine development community and also committing to accelerate the open sourcing of content, tools, and knowledge.”

You can find more information about the grants and how to apply on the Epic website.

Check out our GDC coverage throughout the week right here.


