GDC 2019: Unity acquires texture streaming tools firm Graphine

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 19th, 2019 acquisition Unity Not disclosed
By , Senior Editor

Unity has acquired texture streaming technology outfit Graphine.

The company developed the Granite SDK, designed to help alleviate texture-related memory and loading time issues in games.

Supported platforms for the toolset include Android, PC, Mac, Linx, Xbox One and PS4. Granite SDKs are available for both Unity and Unreal Engine.

News of the Graphine acquisition was announced during Unity’s GDC 2019 keynote. Terms of the deal were not disclosed during the announcement.

During the keynote, Unity dived into its AR technology while it was also revealed that the engine will power Activision and Tencent’s new Call of Duty Mobile game.

You can check out all our GDC 2019 coverage right here.


Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

