GDC 2019: Magic Leap teams with Weta on new AR multiplayer experience

Augmented reality glasses maker Magic Leap has teamed with Weta Workshop to unveil a new multiplayer experience for the headset called Grordbattle.

Shown off during Unity’s GDC keynote session, the multiplayer title takes place within the universe of Dr. Grordbort’s Invaders. The game works by tracking your eye movement while mirroring the voice of your chosen character.

Two to four players can battle one another in-game to compete for glory. Anyone attending GDC can test out the prototype exclusively at Unity’s booth.

Prototype

Currently only available in the US, the Magic Leap One is designed to enhance your surroundings with digital objects while keeping real-world objects untouched. The product can be purchased from $2,295.

Last year the company launched an Independent Creator Program to help support small-scale AR developers.

Check out our GDC coverage throughout the week right here


