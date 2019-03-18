GDC 2019: InnoGames looking to acquire new mobile IP

German-based developer Innogames has revealed that it is looking to acquire mobile games as the firm looks to bolster its portfolio.

Developers of free-to-play mobiles games within the strategy and simulation genre that run through Unity are encouraged to reach out to InnoGames via email or by arranging a meeting at this year’s GDC event in San Francisco.

The first acquisition by the company was made in 2017, when InnoGames purchased Warlords of Aternum from Wooga.

The studio has several games in production with seven currently live, including Forge of Empires and Tribal Wars, however, it is now looking to expand further.

Investing massively

“After investing massively into game features and content updates, we are currently scaling Warlords of Aternum worldwide,” said InnoGames chief product officer Armin Busen.

“Based on this successful integration, we decided to expand on the strategy.”

InnoGames boosted its mobile revenue by 37 per cent in 2018 as it claimed record overall sales for the year.