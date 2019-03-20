Games for Change launches accelerator program aimed at games and XR industry

Non-profit organisation Games for Change has partnered with i(x) investments and Quake Capital to launch an accelerator program for the games and XR Industry.

The program promises to provide capital investment, resources, mentorship, partnerships, and more to developer classes. As part of this, the initiative will bring two classes per year to Quake’s New York offices over a five-month period to support and fund their project.

Quake is a seed and early-stage venture capital fund contributor, while i(x) is a social impact investment firm.

Driver of social impact

“Over the past 15 years, Games for Change has helped develop a community of practice around the belief that games can be a driver of social impact,” said Games for Change president Susanna Pollack.

“Through our partnership with i(x) and Quake, we are thrilled to finally be able to play a role

advancing the sector into a sustainable industry.

“In addition to offering funding, we’re connecting teams with the right partners and experts, as well as giving them significant network resources to reach their goals and change the world. We are excited to explore industries like healthcare and education where we have already seen the tremendous impact games and XR can have.”