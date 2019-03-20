GDC 2019: ARM launches Android anaylsis tools via ARM Mobile Studio

Software developer ARM has revealed a new suite of tools designed for Android analysis called ARM Mobile Studio.

These tools are the first to be released in the suite, which will help Android developers analyse the performance of games and apps for mobiles.

ARM Mobile Studio has been created to help developers reach more of the mobile market through its free-to-use debug and profiling tools with 64-bit support.

Currently it will work with apps running ARM Mali GPUs but support will become available across all of the Android ecosystem at a later date.

More seamless

The set of tools aims to make optimisation more seamless with workflow integration and actionable advice on how to solve performance issues, according to the firm.

ARM’s Mobile Studio’s starter edition is available to download for free now.

ARM is running multiple sessions over the week at GDC held in San Francisco, California.

