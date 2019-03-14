Former Rovio product lead Will Luton opens new management consultancy for games

Former Rovio product lead Will Luton has opened a new management consultancy for games.

Department of Play has been quietly running since 2018, working with Jagex and an unnamed client. Luton’s new firm is first and foremost looking at working with mobile and free-to-play projects, but will also cover premium, PC and console too.

Department of Play is boasting a network of specialists, from product managers and game designers to UA specialists, full-stack engineers, UX designers, concept artists and user researchers.

"Growing disconnect"

“There’s a growing disconnect between the problems facing growing games companies and the data and expertise needed to solve them,” said Luton.

“Business models are more complex today than last year, with fast evolving marketing channels, new genres and maturing platforms. We spend our time really understanding a company’s problem before putting together a team to help solve it.”

Luton is formally announcing Department of Play with a party at GDC next week. You can find more details on that shindig at our ultimate GDC 2019 party guide.