Pocket Gamer’s ultimate GDC 2019 party guide

By , Staff Writer
GDC 2019 is just around the corner, which means it’s time to check in on the coolest places to be when the day’s business ends.

There are dozens of parties happening across San Francisco throughout the week (March 18th to 22nd) to help you escape from the hustle and bustle of the main event. But with so much going on, it can feel a little overwhelming.

Hop aboard the party bus

Fortunately, we’re once again putting together a definitive list of the parties, gatherings, networking events and hangouts taking place across San Francisco during GDC week.

Of course, we'll be keeping this list updated with more events as we hear about them. If you've got an event you'd like us to know about, reach out via Twitter @PGBiz, hit up the Games Industry events, gatherings and parties Facebook page, or reach out to PocketGamer.biz Editor Craig Chapple at craig.chapple@steelmedia.co.uk.


  • 1 Sunday, March 17th

    • (show your) Courage XL - PreMixer for GDC2019

    Where: The Monarch, 101 6th Street, San Francisco
    When: 8pm
    How: Register here
    Cost: Free
    More Info: Get ready for GDC 2019 at this mixer, where playing one of the 30-plus games on display will net you a free drink.

    • 8th Annual Sunday GDC Kickoff Dinner

    Where: Canton Seafood & Dim Sum Restaurant, 655 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94107

    When: 5pm to 10pm

    How: Register here

    Cost: $29.54 – $42.99
    More Info: Join Andrew Alcott and Shirley Lin for a meeting with fellow GDC attendees from around the world and enjoy a delicious buffet style dinner at the highly rated, always loved Canton Chinese Restaurant just a few blocks away from the Moscone Center.


  • 2 Monday, March 18th

    • Kick Start GDC Party sponsored Rogue Games & Tapdaq

    Where: Coin-Op Game Room, 508 4th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
    When: 6pm to 9pm
    How: Register here
    Cost: Free
    More Info: Join Rogue Games and Tapdaq by Tapjoy for an evening of food, drinks and games before the madness of GDC!

    • The Pixonic and Pocket Gamer Party @ GDC 2019

    Where: The Grand, 520 4th St, San Francisco, California CA 94107
    When: 8pm to 11:30pm
    How: Register here
    Cost: Free
    More Info: Join us in San Francisco during the awesome GDC week for another spectacular Pocket Gamer Party with our friends Pixonic! Straight after the first day of GDC, you're welcome at the Grand: an informal setting, top networking, and bar are included.


  • 3 Tuesday, March 19th

    • Department of Play launch party

    Where: Free Gold Watch, 1767 Waller Street San Francisco, CA 94117
    When: 7pm to 11pm
    How: Register Here
    Cost: Free
    More Info: Celebrate the launch of Department of Play with music, food, drinks, pinball and a while-you-wait screen printing at print shop and arcade Free Gold Watch.

    • The Big Indie Pitch at GDC 2019

    Where: Bespoke Events, Westfield San Francisco Centre, San Francisco, CA 9410

    When: 3pm to 7pm
    How: Register here
    Cost: Free
    More Info: Join us for networking and pitching, as we once again put the spotlight on some of the world's best indie developers this March in San Francisco – and stick around to make more connections thanks to the developer drinks after the pitch winners are announced!

    • Indiepocalypse by Game Jolt, Devolver Digital, Good Shepherd and DreamHack

    Where: 715 Harrison St, San Francisco, CA 94107
    When: 8pm to 11:59pm
    How: Register here
    Cost: Free
    More Info: Come grab a drink and play some indie games with us and their creators at our indiepocalyptic party venue! We'll have many games on display for game devs to show off their creations in person.

    • Substance Days at GDC 2019 After-Party

    Where: TableTop Tap House, 175 4th St. San Francisco, CA 94103

    When: 7:30pm to 10:30pm
    How: Register here
    Cost: Free
    More Info: Continue the fun of Substance Days at GDC 2019 with our special guests and the Substance team during this after-party at TableTop Tap House.


  • 4 Wednesday, March 20th

    • DELETE GDC

    Where: Venue 550, 550 15th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103
    When: 8pm
    How: Register Here
    Cost: $30
    More Info: Delete GDC is a one-night event showcasing games never played before and never played after. Six artists are currently making games that will only exist for four hours, designed to take full advantage of their short lifespans.

    • The Pursuit of Appiness

    Where: Colorbloq, 435 Brannan Street
    When: 6:30pm to 9pm
    How: Request an invite here
    Cost: Free
    More Info: Join Adjust, AppLovin, and mParticle in starting GDC off right at Colorbloq on the first day of spring.

     


  • 5 Thursday, March 21st

    • Marioke @ GDC 2019

    Where: Encore Karaoke Lounge, 1550 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
    When: 8pm to late
    How: Register Here
    Cost: $17.54 - $54.01
    More Info: There'll be drinks, of course, and plenty of opportunity to #network, but there's a lot of that sort of thing elsewhere during GDC. This is the only place you'll hear your friends sing Total Eclipse of the Heart about Mario Kart, guaranteed.


