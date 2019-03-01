Pocket Gamer’s ultimate GDC 2019 party guide

GDC 2019 is just around the corner, which means it’s time to check in on the coolest places to be when the day’s business ends.
There are dozens of parties happening across San Francisco throughout the week (March 18th to 22nd) to help you escape from the hustle and bustle of the main event. But with so much going on, it can feel a little overwhelming.
Hop aboard the party bus
Fortunately, we’re once again putting together a definitive list of the parties, gatherings, networking events and hangouts taking place across San Francisco during GDC week.
Where: The Monarch, 101 6th Street, San Francisco When: 8pm How: Register here Cost: Free More Info: Get ready for GDC 2019 at this mixer, where playing one of the 30-plus games on display will net you a free drink.
8th Annual Sunday GDC Kickoff Dinner
Where: Canton Seafood & Dim Sum Restaurant, 655 Folsom Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Cost: $29.54 – $42.99 More Info: Join Andrew Alcott and Shirley Lin for a meeting with fellow GDC attendees from around the world and enjoy a delicious buffet style dinner at the highly rated, always loved Canton Chinese Restaurant just a few blocks away from the Moscone Center.
Monday, March 18th
Kick Start GDC Party sponsored Rogue Games & Tapdaq
Where: Coin-Op Game Room, 508 4th Street, San Francisco, CA 94107 When: 6pm to 9pm How: Register here Cost: Free More Info: Join Rogue Games and Tapdaq by Tapjoy for an evening of food, drinks and games before the madness of GDC!
The Pixonic and Pocket Gamer Party @ GDC 2019
Where: The Grand, 520 4th St, San Francisco, California CA 94107 When: 8pm to 11:30pm How: Register here Cost: Free More Info: Join us in San Francisco during the awesome GDC week for another spectacular Pocket Gamer Party with our friends Pixonic! Straight after the first day of GDC, you're welcome at the Grand: an informal setting, top networking, and bar are included.
Tuesday, March 19th
Department of Play launch party
Where: Free Gold Watch, 1767 Waller Street San Francisco, CA 94117 When: 7pm to 11pm How: Register Here Cost: Free More Info: Celebrate the launch of Department of Play with music, food, drinks, pinball and a while-you-wait screen printing at print shop and arcade Free Gold Watch.
The Big Indie Pitch at GDC 2019
Where: Bespoke Events, Westfield San Francisco Centre, San Francisco, CA 9410
When: 3pm to 7pm How: Register here Cost: Free More Info: Join us for networking and pitching, as we once again put the spotlight on some of the world's best indie developers this March in San Francisco – and stick around to make more connections thanks to the developer drinks after the pitch winners are announced!
Indiepocalypse by Game Jolt, Devolver Digital, Good Shepherd and DreamHack
Where: 715 Harrison St, San Francisco, CA 94107 When: 8pm to 11:59pm How: Register here Cost: Free More Info: Come grab a drink and play some indie games with us and their creators at our indiepocalyptic party venue! We'll have many games on display for game devs to show off their creations in person.
Substance Days at GDC 2019 After-Party
Where: TableTop Tap House, 175 4th St. San Francisco, CA 94103
When: 7:30pm to 10:30pm How: Register here Cost: Free More Info: Continue the fun of Substance Days at GDC 2019 with our special guests and the Substance team during this after-party at TableTop Tap House.
Wednesday, March 20th
DELETE GDC
Where: Venue 550, 550 15th Street, San Francisco, CA 94103 When: 8pm How: Register Here Cost: $30 More Info: Delete GDC is a one-night event showcasing games never played before and never played after. Six artists are currently making games that will only exist for four hours, designed to take full advantage of their short lifespans.
The Pursuit of Appiness
Where: Colorbloq, 435 Brannan Street When: 6:30pm to 9pm How: Request an invite here Cost: Free More Info: Join Adjust, AppLovin, and mParticle in starting GDC off right at Colorbloq on the first day of spring.
Thursday, March 21st
Marioke @ GDC 2019
Where: Encore Karaoke Lounge, 1550 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94109 When: 8pm to late How: Register Here Cost: $17.54 - $54.01 More Info: There'll be drinks, of course, and plenty of opportunity to #network, but there's a lot of that sort of thing elsewhere during GDC. This is the only place you'll hear your friends sing Total Eclipse of the Heart about Mario Kart, guaranteed.
