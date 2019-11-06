Call of Duty: Mobile gains top grossing momentum, while Mario Kart Tour’s downloads fall away

This is part of our ongoing series of data-driven articles from PocketGamer.biz and App Annie highlighting trends in the mobile games sector.

When it comes to considering the most downloaded global mobile games, at first impression, this week’s chart doesn’t look very different.

Of course, there is the expected volatility from the hyper casual category, with Icing on the Cake from AppLovin’s Lion Studios popping up at #3, while UK/Turkish startup Coda Platform’s Rope Rescue is new in at #10.

Call of Duty: Mobile remains nailed on at #1 but Mario Kart Tour has dropped from #5 to #9; a significant decline.

This behaviour is also reflected when we look at the ranking of each games’ weekly active user base.

Here Mario Kart Tour drops from #5 to #8. But it’s not the only change.

In what’s shaping up to be a long term rivalry, PUBG Mobile retakes the #1 spot from Call of Duty: Mobile.

All the other games maintain the same relative ranking.

Finally, looking at the sharp end of the mobile games business - revenue - and we can see that Call of Duty: Mobile has moved up one place from #10 to #9.

That doesn’t seem like much but given the millions of dollars required to ascend every single place in this particular chart, it demonstrates the game’s ongoing momentum.

(As we noted last week, Mario Kart Tour’s weak monetisation means it has very little chance of featuring on this particular list.)

