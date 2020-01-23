Data & Research

AFK Arena powers onto the global top grossing chart

Contributing Editor

This article is part of an ongoing series of data-driven articles from PocketGamer.biz and App Annie highlighting trends in the mobile games sector.

When it comes to the global chart of the most downloaded games, no news is good news for the last week’s top four.

SayGames’ Johnny Trigger remains at #1, followed consecutivity by Hunter Assassin, Brain Out and Sand Balls.

The biggest climber on the chart is Fun Race 3D, which moves from #9 to #5.

The only other change is a re-entry for Playrix’s perennially popular Homescapes, back in at #9.

Things are also fairly static when we come to consider the top global games in terms of weekly engagement.

Game For Peace, Tencent’s China-only version of PUBG Mobile, moves up a couple of places to #6.

That sees last week’s #6 - Pokemon Go - dropping down to #8, which is where Game For Peace was positioned last week.

There’s no movement for any other of the games on the chart compared to last week. Gamers are locked into their games longterm.

As ever, it’s the top grossing chart which provides significant change.

JRPG Fate/Grand Order holds the top spot for another week, but Game For Peace rises to #2; up an impressive seven places.

Perhaps even more impressive, however, is Lilith GamesAFK Arena, which enters the top grossing chart at #4.

One result of this activity is that following a two week stint in the chart Roblox drops out of the top 10, as does Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle.

It also means three of the top four games are developed by Chinese companies and focus on their domestic audience.

No doubt, this is a trend that will accelerate as Chinese New Year approaches (25th January) and most game companies launch seasonal promotions, special events, and limited edition items to attract Chinese players.

Jon Jordan
Jon Jordan
Contributing Editor

A Pocket Gamer co-founder, Jon is Contributing Editor at PG.biz which means he acts like a slightly confused uncle who's forgotten where he's left his glasses. As well as letters and cameras, he likes imaginary numbers and legumes.

