EA forecasts a 48 per cent boom in mobile revenue in the coming fiscal year

EA has published its preliminary financial results for its first fiscal quarter of the year, as well as a forecast for the coming quarter and financial year.

The FIFA franchise proved once again to be a key performer for the company, with record-breaking results for FIFA Mobile, which delivered the highest net booking quarter in the company’s history - a 10 per cent increase on the previous year. Live service net bookings as a whole increased 22 per cent year-on-year to $7.5 billion, representing 73 per cent of the total.

Looking forward, EA is expecting a strong performance in the coming quarter, with the company expecting net revenue of around $1.9 billion dollars, and net bookings of approximately $1.75 billion.

The company’s performance is forecast to reach between $7.6-$7.8 billion by the end of this fiscal year, with net bookings in the region of $7.9 - $8.1 billion dollars.

Despite a strong mobile performance, it remains the smallest market for EA. The sector drew $218 million in revenue for the quarter, compared to $361 million earned from PC titles and $972 million from various consoles.

The company is forecasting $251 million in revenue from mobile markets for the upcoming quarter, compared, to $377 million from the PC sector and almost $1.2 billion from consoles.

Despite this, mobile is forecast to be the fastest growing sector for the company, with an anticipated 48 per cent year-on-year revenue growth, while PC revenue is anticipated to grow 11 per cent and console 7 per cent in the same period.

This follows a boom of EA reporting 82 per cent growth for the mobile sector last year, where it once again saw dramatic growth compared to PC and console markets.

We listed EA Games as the 12th top game maker in the mobile space last year. We'll be publishing 2022's results later this month.