Deal

Bidstack's executive team acquires Bidstack Ltd in strategic move

Founder and CEO James Draper, along with the executive team have become the company's significant majority shareholders

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 22nd, 2024 acquisition Bidstack Not disclosed
Bidstack's executive team acquires Bidstack Ltd in strategic move
By , Staff Writer

The executive team at in-game advertising platform Bidstack have announced their acquisition of Bidstack Ltd and all operating entities of the group from the administrators of Bidstack Group PLC.

In the announcement on LinkedIn, Bidstack stated that as part of the deal, James Draper, founder & CEO, along with the executive team of Bidstack Ltd have become significant majority shareholders.

In addition, the company states that the agreement ensures that contracts and client relationships will proceed as usual under the new framework, while also securing jobs for the teams based in the UK and Europe.

“The acquisition is a pivotal moment for the next phase of growth for the business," said Draper. “Our technology is at the forefront of sports technology and I couldn’t be more excited. I am proud that we are able to reward our ambitious and industry pioneering team and have them as shareholders alongside myself."

Taping an enormous potential

The CEO went on to thank both staff and customers for their support during the strategic review, a period marked by uncertainty. Adding that the solidarity shown by the customers underscores the strength of the relationships the company has cultivated over the years.

“The company can now focus on the enormous potential we have, to enable sports teams to get closer to their fans and improve the player experience from bringing their virtual IP to life, with real-time messaging, rewards and engagements," added Draper.

Bidstack's executive management team includes Draper, with Lisa Hau stepping up to chief financial officer, Dave Garvey continuing as chief legal officer, Will Stewart moving to chief product officer and Daniel Barrigas to chief technology officer.

Aside from being an in-game middleware technology provider, Bidstack is also a monetisation platform that has since expanded its offerings to leverage “off-engine content management system in gaming" to diversify its portfolio.


Tags:
Isa Muhammad
Isa Muhammad
Staff Writer

Isa Muhammad is a B2B writer and video games journalist with 5+ years experience covering games, interviewing industry professionals, tracking industry trends and understanding the market.

Related Articles

News Dec 13th, 2023

PGC Stories: "It was an amazing experience for both of us and gave me the confidence to do more"

Week that was Sep 29th, 2023

Week in Views - What caught our eyes in the last seven days

Comment & Opinion Aug 7th, 2023

How can the mobile games industry attract more brands?

News Jul 17th, 2023

The magic that makes mobile UI look good and feel great

Interview Mar 8th, 2023

International Women's Day 2023: Lisa Hau, CSO at Bidstack