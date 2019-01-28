Adapt or disrupt: A practical guide to surviving in a golden age of games

Professional games development has to be a considered act, with a business plan – assuming we want the chance to make the next game (and the next!).

Doing what other people have done before won’t bring you the success you hope for – there are already a dozen (if not hundreds) of games repeating other people’s concepts. Instead, we need to decide if we are going to adapt or disrupt.

Adapting requires a deep understanding of the market place of games and what the playing audience you are targeting wants (indeed needs).

It also means appreciating the realities of how players will discover and engage with your game and building something which gives you the best chance for success.

You must still want to build that game but you are not the target player; and the game should appeal to where the market is moving – not where the market has been.

Disrupting is about having the confidence and creativity to redefine where the market will go next.

This means bringing something completely new to the way content is developed or enjoyed, but is not necessarily just in terms of the visual/art/narrative of gameplay. Disruption can come in the way we deliver, support and charge for our game.

Taking an established game model and applying it to a new platform, marketing approach or business model requires nearly as much creativity as developing a new form of gameplay.

We still need a deep understanding of the market place - after all you can’t innovate if you don’t understand what is already there.