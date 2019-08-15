Feature

PocketGamer.biz's Devcom and Gamescom 2019 party and networking guide

At the end of the week Gamescom, the biggest games expo in Europe, will kick off.

On top of a week of meetings, there will be numerous events being held throughout the week, offering plenty of opportunity to network and relax.

Party on

To help you find them, PocketGamer.biz has compiled a list of the parties, meetups and networking events taking place during the packed out week in Cologne.

  • 1 Saturday, August 17th

    Devcom Networking Dinner

    When: 7pm to 1am
    Where: Congress-Centrum Ost Koelnmesse Deutz-Mülheimer Straße 51 50679 Köln
    How: Show up with your Devcom pass!
    Cost: Free
    More info: The official kick off for Devcom 2019. There will be food and drink!


  • 2 Sunday, August 18th

    Devcom Sunset Party

    When: 8:30pm onwards
    Where: Congress-Centrum Ost Koelnmesse Deutz-Mülheimer Straße 51 50679 Köln
    How: Show up with your Devcom pass
    Cost: Free to Devcom pass holders
    More info: Make new connections while enjoying some drinks.


  • 3 Monday, August 18th

    Courage Cologne 2019

    When: 8pm onwards
    Where: Meltdown Cologne Kyffhäuserstr. 39 Cologne Germany
    How: Free tickets sold out, other tickets available
    Cost: Free
    More info: Enjoy an evening of playing games and drinking beer.

    Devcom Developer Night

    When: 7pm onwards
    Where: Congress-Centrum Ost Koelnmesse Deutz-Mülheimer Straße 51 50679 Köln
    How: Show up with your Devcom pass
    Cost: Free to Devcom pass holders
    More info: Close out Devcom 2019 in style while celebrating the start of Gamescom


  • 4 Tuesday, August 20th

    Polish party at Gamescom 2019

    When: 8pm to 11:45pm
    Where: An der Alteburger Mühle 6 50968 Köln Germany
    How: Invite only
    Cost: Free
    More info: The party will provide great networking with a fine selection of representatives of Polish industry.

    BelgianBeerCafe Gamescom 2019

    When: 5:30pm to 7pm
    Where: Koelnmesse Messeplatz 1 Booth Hall 4.1 Aisle A - 051g 50679 Köln Germany
    How: Eventbrite
    Cost: Free
    More info: More than 20 talented Belgian game companies from our 3 Belgian regions (Flanders, Wallonia and Brussels) showcase their latest games & products on a joint Belgian Pavilion at gamescom.

    Korea Pavilion Networking Event at Gamescom 2019

    When: 6pm to 7pm
    Where: Koelnmesse Halle 3 2F C40/ F49 Korea Pavilion 50679 KölnGermany
    How: Sold out
    Cost: Free
    More info: This event is the perfect chance to get to know the Korean game developers and publishers.

    Lithuanian Beerception

    When: 5pm to 8pm
    Where: Koelnmesse Messeplatz 1 Hall 3.2 F-040G 50679 Köln Germany
    How: Eventbrite
    Cost: Free
    More info: Enjoy a mingle with beer while checking out games and development services from Lithuania.

    Meet China’s top publishing companies, in association with Mintegral

    When: 6pm to 9pm
    Where: Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel Kennedy-Ufer 2A Cologne Germany
    How: Bring your business card
    Cost: Free
    More info: An opportunity to network whilst enjoying a drink.

    European Mobile Drinks

    When: 5:30pm to 7:30pm
    Where: KölnSky, 27th floor, Ottoplatz 1, Cologne
    How: Invite only
    Cost: Free
    More info: An exclusive networking opportunity for games industry representatives. Also includes food and drink.


  • 5 Wednesday, August 21st

    Gaming Women Breakfast

    When: 8:30am to 10.30am
    Where: Café Heimisch Deutzer Freiheit 72-74 50679 Köln Germany
    How: Sold out
    Cost: Free
    More info: Meet fellow women within the games industry

    The Big Indie Pitch at Gamescom 2019

    When: 4:30pm to 9pm
    Where: Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel Kennedy-Ufer 2A Cologne Germany
    How: Register here
    Cost: Free
    More info: The Big Indie Pitch is returning to Gamescom. Join us for networking, pitching and drinking as we put the focus on some of the best indie developers in the world.

    G-STAR Games Mixer presented by Pocket Gamer

    When: 6:30pm to 11pm
    Where: Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel Kennedy-Ufer 2A Cologne Germany
    How: Register here
    Cost: Free
    More info: Once again, our Games Mixer is returning to Gamescom! In case you haven’t been to one before, our Games Mixer is the perfect networking event to end a busy day of conferencing.

    The PC Indie Pitch at Gamescom 2019

    When: 4:30pm to 9pm
    Where: Hyatt Regency Cologne Hotel Kennedy-Ufer 2A Cologne Germany
    How: Register here
    Cost: Free
    More info: Our PC Indie Pitch comes to Gamescom. Join us for networking, pitching and drinking as we put the focus on some of the best indie developers in the world.

    Triple Dragon at Gamescom 2019

    When: 9pm to 11pm
    Where: Servus Colonia Alpina Steinweg 12-14 50667 Köln Germany
    How: Open invite
    Cost: Free
    More info: An informal chat over some drinks.

    Black Desert PlayStation 4 Launch Party!

    When: 7:30pm to 11pm
    Where: Hard Rock Cafe Cologne Gürzenichstraße 8 50667 Köln Germany
    How: Eventbrite
    Cost: Free
    More info: Enjoy food and drink with the Pearl Abyss team.


  • 6 Thursday, August 22nd

    Triple Dragon at Gamescom 2019

    When: 9pm to 11pm
    Where: Servus Colonia Alpina Steinweg 12-14 50667 Köln Germany
    How: Open invite
    Cost: Free
    More info: An informal chat over some drinks.

    gaYmescom LGBT meetup

    When: 8pm onwards
    Where: Barcelon Colonia Pipinstraße 3 50667 Köln Germany
    How: Eventbrite
    Cost: Free
    More info: This year Gamescom welcomes LGBT gamers and professionals for a fun evening of networking.

    Gamigo Gamers Party

    When: 7pm onwards
    Where: Wartesaal am Dom Johannisstraße 11 50668 Köln Germany
    How: Sold out
    Cost: Free
    More info: Enjoy chilled drinks with like minded people in a relaxed way.


  • 7 Friday, August 23rd

    KARDS Gamescom 2019

    When: 6pm-9pm
    Where: Dom im Stapelhaus Frankenwerft 35 50667 Köln Germany
    How: Eventbrite
    Cost: €13.93 to €19.39
    More info: First ever official player gathering for KARDS


