PocketGamer.biz's Devcom and Gamescom 2019 party and networking guide

At the end of the week Gamescom, the biggest games expo in Europe, will kick off.
On top of a week of meetings, there will be numerous events being held throughout the week, offering plenty of opportunity to network and relax.
Party on
To help you find them, PocketGamer.biz has compiled a list of the parties, meetups and networking events taking place during the packed out week in Cologne.
You might also want to check out our events for the week:
- The Big Indie Pitch and PC Indie Pitch with AppLovin, Kwalee, and G-STAR
- G-STAR Games Mixer 2019 presented by Pocket Gamer
- Come and meet China's top publishing companies, in association with Mintegral [FREE MINI SUMMIT]
Click on the link below to see what’s going on in Cologne for Gamescom week 2019.
