Gamescom 2019 attracts 373,000 visitors

Around 3,000 more people attended Gamescom 2019 than the year before.

That's according to the show's organiser, which reports that 373,000 people from over 100 countries visited the Cologne-based games event. Of this figure, 31,300 were trade visitors. Meanwhile, 1,153 companies attended Gamescom 2019, an increase of ten per cent year-on-year. In 2018, 370,000 people came to Gamescom

More than 500,000 people watched Geoff Keighley's Gamescom: Opening Night Live stream, too.

"Gamescom once again impressively continued its success story this year: on-site and online," the show's president and CEO Gerald Böse said.

"With Gamescom: Opening Night Live, we have taken a decisive step in the direction of becoming an international platform for new products. At the same time, the show was also the starting point for our new Gamescom now digital offering, with which we offered the digital community additional access to Gamescom.

"Thanks to the successful combination of a unique gaming offering on the grounds, supplemental formats and the extension to the online world, we have further strengthened Gamescom as a 360-degree experience event and a leading communication platform. There have never been this many innovations at Gamescom – never have we reached so many people as in this year."

The MD of one of German games trade bodies GAME Felix Falk added: "The international relevance of Gamescom has never been greater than in this year. Especially our new show, Gamescom: Opening Night Live, has already shown with its premiere how strong the worldwide interest in Gamescom is.

"With 'Gamescom now', we have also created a gathering point at which players can acquire an overview of the many new products and events on the fair grounds. As the largest games event in the world, Gamescom this year primarily stood for many new products, for the wonderful community and for themes such as inclusion and diversity."

The developer-focused Devcom event - which took place for two days before Gamescom - attracted more than 3,000 visitors from 75 countries.

