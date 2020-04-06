Feature

It's remote working month on PocketGamer.biz!

By , Editor

We've said it before and we'll say it again: the world of work is changing, and we need to learn to change with it.

As the games industry has almost completely shifted to remote working, people who have worked in offices every day of their lives are facing a whole new challenge which affects focus and productivity.

And business owners are having to adapt to leading their teams over voice and video chats, instead of face-to-face.

PocketGamer.biz is already adapting. Our parent company Steel Media is this week running its first ever digital conference, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #1. And on PGBiz itself, we've created a resource guide for remote work and set up a survival group on Facebook.

We want YOU

But we want to hear from you, the members of the games industry, about how your work lives have changed as you begin working at home.

For the rest of April, we're looking for guest articles from folks in the industry, whether you're a seasoned work-from-home pro or a newbie still finding their feet, about how you're adapting to the change, and what you've learned so far.

We've also changed up the format of our Jobs in Games series to focus on remote work, so expect to see those start appearing throughout this month and potentially beyond.

If you'd like to contribute your thoughts on remote working, how it's changed the way you work, or any advice you'd like to share with the rest of the industry - or you'd simply like to take part in our Jobs in Games series - please get in touch with our editor Ric Cowley at ric.cowley@steelmedianetwork.com

The first of our articles will be appearing this week, and we hope to have your contributions on our site as well over the coming weeks.


Ric Cowley
Ric Cowley
Editor

Ric is the Editor of PocketGamer.biz, having started out as a Staff Writer on the site back in 2015. He received an honourable mention in both the MCV and Develop 30 Under 30 lists in 2016 and refuses to let anyone forget about it.

