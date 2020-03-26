PocketGamer.biz's ultimate remote working resource guide

Feature

Remote working. Once a pipedream, and still seen by many as barren territory, millions have been making the morning commute to their home offices, downstairs living room, or kitchen dining tables for well over a decade now.

But as we move into a new age of work, with the vast majority of people now working directly from their own quarters for the foreseeable future, we thought it was high time to compile a list of the best possible resources available to adapt to the ever-changing situation.

Better adjusted

These can either specifically apply directly to the games industry or can be broader looks spanning to all professions. Whether that be guides on how to organise your setup, common challenges faced, the right technology needed to perform all tasks, team-building exercises or how to manage your team from far away, we have everything covered - not only for the short-term, but for well after the coronavirus pandemic ends. 

Throughout this guide, you will find PocketGamer.biz's round-up of the best articles, lists, walkthroughs, blog posts and videos accessible on the web today. Of course, we intend to update as the weeks and months roll on, so keep checking back as this page grows with fresh tips and ideas.


    Make remote work work - top tips from the games industry

    The UK's games and interactive entertainment industry offers expert advice directly from games workers far and wide, including general tips, networking, clothing and mental health.

    The seven biggest remote work challenges (and how to overcome them)

    Online tool integration company Zapier talks about the biggest difficulties posed by remote working and the many common issues that occur when just starting out.

    Working Remotely: Yes, It Sounds Good, But How Do You Actually Do It?

    Gamasutra published a useful article on the realities of working from home by Midway and Maxis veteran Jake Simpson. The piece looks in detail at how game developers can set up a remote working-friendly ethos and how to make better games along the way. Though it was written in 2008, it does bring up a number of interesting points and proves that it's been done successfully for over a decade.

    The Ultimate Guide to Remote Work

    Software firm Miro has provided an extensive guide that is rooted in years of building a distributed team of 250 plus people (Miro has five office hubs across several time zones), and expertise from leading companies like HubSpot, Upwork, Pivotal, Automattic, AngelList, and Intercom.

    It's an impressive amount of content that is regularly updated that includes everything from busting myths and team building to productivity and stats.

    Working from home: your guide to the tech you're going to need

    The Guardian discusses the importance of knowing exactly what equipment you will need, with expert advice on the best tech and broadband options.

    Nine Team Building Games for Remote Workers

    All-in-one employee app Connecteam has created a list featuring nine work-appropriate games for keeping morale high - even Words with Friends gets a mention.

    Two weeks in: what we’ve learned about remote work

    Microsoft 365 corporate vice president Jared Spataro's blog post on the biggest lessons learned in the two-weeks since his team went fully remote under the coronavirus epidemic gives some interesting insight and valuable lessons learned.

    The Future of Remote Work is Now – Tips for Remote Staffing

    Cloud company Bullhorn has put together a remote working tips piece written from a freelancer's perspective, which includes stats, factors to consider and staffing up.

    Guide to Working at Home

    The Verge has a thorough read that is split up into three sections: Tech strategies, Staying Sane and Furniture and Gadgets.

    How to Hire a Remote Team

    Zappier offers recruitment advice for hiring remote workers. Everything from posting the job to the interview process to actually making a decision is covered.

    Guide to keeping your remote team connected in times of crisis

    Quartz has a dedicated guide to remote working during the COVID-19 outbreak that has plenty of detail and strategies, though a subscription is needed.

    Remote Development - How to Work Effectively from Long Distance

    Educational channel Extra Credits has a video dedicated on how to work effectively from long distance in the games industry from 2016 that still applies today. The YouTube channel itself has over two million subscribers, so they must be doing something right.

    Working From Home Survival Guide

    Sticking with Extra Credits, the channel recently hosted a podcast where they discussed tips on how to maintain productivity and self-care while working in the same place that you sleep.

    Working from home tips for 2019 (10 proven tips for productive remote work)

    Better with Phoebe uploaded a video discussing her six years as a US-based remote worker that has received lots of praise. The video talks about routines, exercise and more

    Remote Work How To: Tips For Managing A Remote Team

    Trello head of marketing Stella Garber spoke about management tips for dealing with a team remotely via a presentation at Trello Day 2018, utilising stats, figures, and experience taken from all employees.


  • 2 Games Industry Remote Working Survival Group

    You can read articles and watch videos until the cows come home, but sometimes you just need other human beings to talk to and discuss ideas with.

    We're helping to fight the remote working blues with our Games Industry Remote Working Survival Group over on Facebook, where you can chat with other people in the industry who are in the same boat.

    There's already discussion on there about how to set up informal, fun chats online when work gets too much, along with pictures of people's home working setups - and some mishaps with small, furry "colleagues" that like to get in the way of the webcam.

    If you need a place to chat about your remote work blues and pick up some tips on how to beat them, check out the group on Facebook. All we ask is that you confirm that you're actively in the industry, and that you're currently working remotely, and you're in. Easy!

