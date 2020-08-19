Catch up on some of the best talks and sessions from Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2

It seems like it was only yesterday that we took to the digital stage and hosted the second of our Pocket Gamer Connects Digital events, bringing together insightful talks and panels from the world over, all straight to your screen.

And we're currently gearing up to do the whole thing again at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital, which, yes, will be held entirely online, and not physically in Helsinki.

If you've not got your tickets yet, then you should go ahead and grab one right now. Our digital events have proven to be a real hit, and now that we've got into the swing of things, we're sure that this next edition will be our best yet.

But maybe you're not sure if the event is really for you. Perhaps you're wondering if the content is up to snuff, or if we've really got some high-profile speakers attending. Well, we've got the remedy for that too.

See, we've recently been uploading all the talks from PGC Digital #2 to YouTube, so now everyone can take a look at all the fantastic talks, panels, roundtable discussions, and other sessions we had at our last event, all for free, whenever you want it.

Making your way through the entire show may be a bit daunting, however, so we've compiled this list of some of our favourite talks from the show that you should check out right away.

And if you're watching one and thinking that, actually, attending PGC Helsinki Digital sounds pretty good after all? Then you should go ahead and pick yourself up a ticket. Just imagine how much great new content you'll get from the next show!

For now, however, it's on with the show - here are some of our favourite videos from Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #2.