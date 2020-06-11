News

PGC Digital: MyTona's Cooking Diary serves up more than 10 million downloads

By , Staff Writer

Russian developer MyTona has revealed that its free-to-play title Cooking Diary: Restaurant Game has amassed more than 10 million downloads.

The number was confirmed by MyTona business development manager Diana Korkina during her talk at PGC Digital #2 on 'Let’s Work Together! How to Improve Your Game With Your Players. Cooking Diary Case Study.'

Launched in August 2018, players test their cooking skills as they try to make quality dishes to win the hearts of the culinary capital of the world. Users can open new restaurants and decorate them to suit their taste.

Korkina additionally confirmed that Cooking Diary boasts one million daily active users - something it has maintained since September 2019.

Ready, steady, cook

Cooking Diary has found an audience across many countries with the likes of the US, UK, Russia, China and Japan all topping the downloads list.

The game is available to download across both iOS and Android devices.

MyTona, inDriver, and Arsen Tomsky all recently pledged $500,000 to Russian hospitals amid coronavirus pandemic.

PG Connects Digital #2 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from June 8th to the 12th. You can read up on all the tracks taking place through the week here.

Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

