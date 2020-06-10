News

PGC Digital: Critical Ops fires to 80 million installs worldwide

By , Staff Writer

Critical Force's free-to-play mobile title Critical Ops has exceeded 80 million installs since launch.

The new figure was confirmed by Critical Force CEO and founder Veli-Pekka Piirainen during his talk at PGC Digital on 'Critical Force and Mobile Esports: Now and Next'.

Critical Ops is a first-person shooter from the Finnish developer that released into Open Alpha in September 2015 before launching a full version in November 2018.

This new number shows a huge increase from the 34 million downloads accumulated by February 2018 and the difference since the full release.

500,000 DAU

Additionally, the shooter generates 500,000 daily active users, as well as 500,000 monthly active users on mobile. Piirainen claims this has been achieved with "almost no paid user acquistion and marketing".

Critical Ops is available to download across both iOS and Android devices.

Critical Force recently partnered with mobile gaming platform Gizer as the official tournament partner for its mobile team-shooter Critical Ops.

PG Connects Digital #2 is the best of our Pocket Gamer Connects conference in an online form, with an entire week of talks, meetings, and pitch events taking place from June 8th to the 12th.


