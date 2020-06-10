PGC Digital: Critical Ops fires to 80 million installs worldwide

Veli-Pekka is also co-founder of NMP Games Ltd.

Veli-Pekka is CEO and founder of Critical Force Entertainment Ltd, a Finnish startup game studio established in 2012. He is a former studio manager of Supercell North, as well as a lecturer and head of Kajak Game Development Lab.

Critical Force's free-to-play mobile title Critical Ops has exceeded 80 million installs since launch.

The new figure was confirmed by Critical Force CEO and founder Veli-Pekka Piirainen during his talk at PGC Digital on 'Critical Force and Mobile Esports: Now and Next'.

Critical Ops is a first-person shooter from the Finnish developer that released into Open Alpha in September 2015 before launching a full version in November 2018.

This new number shows a huge increase from the 34 million downloads accumulated by February 2018 and the difference since the full release.

500,000 DAU

Additionally, the shooter generates 500,000 daily active users, as well as 500,000 monthly active users on mobile. Piirainen claims this has been achieved with "almost no paid user acquistion and marketing".

Critical Ops is available to download across both iOS and Android devices.

Critical Force recently partnered with mobile gaming platform Gizer as the official tournament partner for its mobile team-shooter Critical Ops.

