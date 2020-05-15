News

Critical Force partners with Gizer for its Critical Ops community tournament program

By , Contributing Editor

Finnish developer Critical Force has hooked up with mobile gaming platform Gizer as the official tournament partner for its mobile team-shooter Critical Ops.

The partnership will enable Critical Force and its community to better organise event management, communications, and promotional support, especially in terms of receiving prizes and in-game credits.

Formally known as the Critical Ops Community Tournament Program, it will be available to selected partners in beta before being rolled out more generally.

Critical Ops has been downloaded more than 80 million times and has more than 100,000 gamers in its Discord channel.

"Gizer offers a fresh experience and a user-friendly way to organize Critical Ops tournaments," commented Critical Force CEO Veli-Pekka Piirainen.

"I am very confident that Critical Ops tournament organizers, as well as players, will love Gizer."

Supporting games such as Brawl Stars, PUBG and Fortnite, Gizer is a mobile platform enabling mobile gamers to create and join teams, host tournaments, watch livestreams, play in automated head-to-head challenges and compete for cash rewards.


