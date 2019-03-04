Finnish studio Critical Force names ex-CFO Sami Tolonen as its new CEO

Veli-Pekka is also co-founder of NMP Games Ltd.

Veli-Pekka is CEO and founder of Critical Force Entertainment Ltd, a Finnish startup game studio established in 2012. He is a former studio manager of Supercell North, as well as a lecturer and head of Kajak Game Development Lab.

Finland-based Critical Ops developer Critical Force has named its former chief financial officer Sami Tolonen as its new CEO.

Prior to joining the studio in 2018 he worked at the likes of TRV, Deloitte Finland and BDO Finland in accounting and auditor positions.

He takes the reins from previous CEO and company founder Veli-Pekka Piirainen, who will now focus the role of chairman of the board.

Critical tasks

Tolonen’s goal is to increase company revenue and improve KPIs of its flagship title Critical Ops. The mobile FPS has racked up more than 60 million downloads to date.

Critical Force has been busy expanding its business over the last couple of years, growing its Kajaani-based HQ and also opening up an office in Seoul, South Korea.

In 2018 the company raised $6.3 million in funding from Business Finland, following a $4 million seed investment round from South Korean publisher NHN Entertainment in 2016.

“Critical Force and Critical Ops both have great potential,” said Tolonen.

“At the moment it is important to concentrate on improving business activities along with the game development. We have very positive views for the future.”