News

MyTona teams with Netflix to bring Stranger Things to Cooking Diaries

Date Type Companies involved Size
October 13th, 2020 partnership MyTona
Netflix 		Not disclosed
MyTona teams with Netflix to bring Stranger Things to Cooking Diaries
By , Staff Writer

Russian developer MyTona has partnered with Netflix to bring Stranger Things to its culinary management game Cooking Diary.

The Halloween event kicked off on October 7th and will run until November 10th. Players will be treated to a new story where members of the cooking game will team up with characters from the hit TV show.

Players can unlock a Demogorgon pet, a Steve Harrington assistant and run a food truck with Max and Eleven.

"Being Stranger Things fans ourselves, we set out to make this collaboration as appealing to fans of the series as possible, while also staying true to the things about Cooking Diary our players love," said Mytona Cooking Diary developers.

"Fans can look forward to unlocking many Stranger Things themed rewards and mementoes for their in-game restaurants and chefs during the course of the event."

Proving popular

The free-to-play culinary title was released for iOS and Android devices in August 2018 and had accumulated over 10 million downloads by June 2020. However, that number is said to have risen to more than 27 million installs.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jun 11th, 2020

PGC Digital: MyTona's Cooking Diary serves up more than 10 million downloads

News Jun 13th, 2019

Next Games partners with Netflix to launch Stranger Things mobile title in 2020

News May 15th, 2019

Netflix to host E3 panel and teases more games

News Sep 25th, 2018

Netflix evaluates options for Stranger Things game while Minecraft: Story Mode moves forward amid Telltale closure

News Jun 14th, 2018

Netflix not getting into games despite commissioning Minecraft interactive TV show and Stranger Things games

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies