Supercell launches month-long partnership with Chess.com

Chess.com and Supercell have launched a month-long partnership throughout September 2023, featuring a series of events and a new Clash-inspired chess variant.

Starting from September 1, Chess.com is introducing a series of new bots to play against inspired by the Clash universe, including the Barbarian, Valkyrie, and Goblin. September 1 will also see the launch of Spell Chess, where players can augment their chess strategy with two magic spells, Jump and Freeze. From September 8, the site will host the first Spell Chess Arena, allowing players of all levels to compete with the new ruleset.

Additionally, Chess.com has introduced two new clubs based on the Clash universe, allowing users to choose their teams for the month - the King’s Clash Royale Club or the Barbarian’s Clash of Clans Club.

Checkmate

The first official event of the partnership, Chess Clash, will see Clash and Chess content creators, including Domingo, OrangeJuice, and Xokas, face each other in a 16-person tournament. Participants will be divided into four duos in six challenges across both Chess and Clash.

Chess.com and Supercell will each contribute to charity based on the clans’ performance during the finale. Additionally, Chess.com will introduce new bots based on the likenesses of the winning clan, which will be live until the beginning of November. The tournament will be livestreamed on Twitch and YouTube, with commentary from streamers Danny Rensch, Clash With Eric, and Ludwig.

Chess is one of the oldest board games on the planet, and has seen a resurgence in popularity in recent years, partly due to the release of Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit during the pandemic - which Netflix itself has capitalised on with the release of a tie-in game. Despite this, there is a perception that the game has little to offer to modern gamers, something that Chess.com is attempting to address. Supercell is one of the world’s biggest mobile game makers, and this crossover could go a long way toward changing the perception of the game.

We listed Supercell as one of the top 50 mobile game makers of 2023.