Netflix Games announces five new titles for release in summer

The Queens Gambit: Chess and LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed are among the games coming to the service

By , Staff Writer

Netflix has announced a slate of new titles coming to Netflix Games over the coming months, building upon the strong foundation and catalogue of titles.

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals is the first title scheduled for release on July 12. Developed by Night School Studio, which Netflix acquired in 2021, the game is a direct sequel to the original Oxenfree, which made its way onto the service in September 2022. The game sees Netflix break away from its traditional mobile roots since, as well as publishing the game on its own service, Oxenfree II will also release on PC, Mac, PlayStation and Switch on the same day.

July 12 will see The Queen’s Gambit: Chess, which was previously announced in June 2022, finally debut on the platform. The game, based on the hit Netflix series, combines chess lessons with puzzles and matches, while showcasing familiar locales and characters, in what the company calls a “love letter to the award-winning drama.”

Building on success

August 1 will see Cut the Rope Daily, a new version of the classic puzzle game, make its debut on the platform. The game will present players with a daily puzzle to complete, putting a new twist on the established formula. The original title has been downloaded more than 1.6 billion times since its initial release, so there’s clearly plenty to draw from in the new title, and this new version could help attract new players to the platform.

Two further titles are being released, however no official date has yet been given.

The first, LEGO Legacy: Heroes Unboxed, is a turn-based RPG which incorporates characters from the company’s range of collectible minifigures. The game was initially released for mobile, PC, and Facebook gaming in 2020, but was taken off of app stores in April, although it’s still available on Facebook Gaming, this will end later this year. As such, Netflix will soon be the only place where people can access the game - and with LEGO being the biggest toy company in the world, this may well attract legions of new players to Netflix Games.

Finally, the company announced Paper Trail, a puzzle game where players must fold paper in order to open new paths and progress. As with Oxenfree II, the game will release on consoles and PC in addition to mobile.

In March, we looked back at Netflix Games’ first year in action.


Lewis Rees
Lewis Rees
Staff Writer

Lewis Rees is a journalist, author, and escape room enthusiast based in South Wales. He got his degree in Film and Video from the University of Glamorgan. He's been a gamer all his life.

