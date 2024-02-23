New release roundup: The best new mobile games from psychological sequencing to Invincible iteration

Produced alongside our friends at PocketGamer.fun - THE place to discover your next favourite mobile games - here's our pick of the best fresh-this-week titles.

Re.Call

Premium iOS exclusive Re.Call is a memory game disguised as an auto-runner, challenging players to make use of their short-term memory in gamified sequences. HellYeah! has released the title for a one-off payment with no ads or in-app purchases disrupting its gameplay, giving players a fully immersive experience to focus on their memory storage.

Re.Call is based on cognitive psychologist George A. Miller’s 1956 paper The Magical Number Seven, Plus or Minus Two: Some Limits on Our Capacity for Processing Information. It’s one of psychology’s most-cited papers and suggests that most adults can hold between five and nine pieces of information at a time in their short-term memory, and has been repurposed creatively into this mobile game.

Laid out in sequences, the player automatically runs through different environments - from futuristic neon space to a world of watercolours - and must keep track of the pieces of information presented. At the end of a run they’re tasked with recalling the sequence of colours, shapes or numbers, depending on the level’s theme, with the game monitoring the time taken to answer. There are currently 200 memory tests in the game across seven pyramids.

Invincible: Guarding the Globe

Robert Kirkman's superhero comic series Invincible turned 21 last month, and after getting a TV adaptation on Amazon Prime in 2021, its multimedia expansion has continued onto mobile; Ubisoft has released Invincible: Guarding the Globe as the first mobile game in the franchise’s history and brought plenty of fan-favourite characters along for the ride, including the titular Invincible, his father Omni-Man, Atom Eve, and many others.

Invincible: Guarding the Globe is an idle RPG and as such features classic class roles attacker, defender and support depending on the character. Players can recruit heroes and villains from the Invincible series with each offering unique skills and stats, able to be strengthened through levelling and improving gear. The gameplay is in strengthening characters and strategising their formations, with squads then auto-battling to earn rewards even while players are away from the game.

This first mobile Invincible game features a brand-new storyline distinct from the comics and Amazon Prime TV show; and with its Amazon connection, the game has launched on Amazon’s app store as well as the standard Google Play Store and Apple App Store release.

Tiny Animal War: Go

If deploying a pocket-sized army of cartoon animals against hordes of enemies sounds like an entertaining time, and you’re a strategy game enthusiast, then Jam City’s Tiny Animal War: Go is the game for you. In this new release, the field of war is built upon a 7x7 grid where animals fight to rescue their elven friends and save the world from the evil Legion.

There are already thousands of carefully crafted levels to play through, plus minigames and a PvP mode offering tonnes of content. Of course, animals can also be levelled up to fight more powerful adversaries and can be merged to further increase their strength. There are over 45 unique animals to collect, recruited through in-game currency, and they can collect resources through an idle farming mode when players are too busy to battle.

Jam City’s animal designs are full of charm too, ranging from a bipedal rhino to a trident-wielding bearded shark.

Rainbow Six SMOL

Ubisoft certainly has been busy, making its second appearance on this week’s list with Rainbow Six SMOL. The latest in the Tom Clancy series features a chibi aesthetic juxtaposing its bomb-defusing, hostage-rescuing gameplay, with gamers taking on the role of a Rainbow Recruit.

The rogeulite shooter has five game modes, unlockable gear and a HQ to upgrade, giving players plenty to keep themselves occupied with. But only if those players are Netflix subscribers. This is, after all, a team-up venture between Ubisoft and Netflix, and marks the latest exclusive to the streaming giant’s platform.

Rainbow Six SMOL’s gameplay also takes a unique turn in its top-down isometric layout, giving players a new perspective over cutesy and tactical squad-based action.

Wytchwood

Whitethorn Games' bewitching new title Wytchwood has launched on iOS and Android with a focus on the supernatural. As a woodlands witch, crafting concoctions from magical ingredients and passing judgement on the locals is all a part of the fun, with a merging of RPG and adventure mechanics bringing it all together.

The game first launched in late 2021 on PC and all major consoles - PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch - and now has finally landed on iOS and Android at a third of its console price. It’s witchcraft, really.

And while not as wholesome as the likes of Whitethorn’s Teacup Mobile or as morally righteous as Deepcover, Wytchwood certainly has its own charm that’s more than welcome on mobile, finally giving even more gamers a chance to play.