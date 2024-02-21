Ubisoft launches first Invincible mobile game for the 21-year-old franchise

As intellectual properties increasingly go multimedia, Ubisoft has launched the first-ever mobile game based on the Invincible comics and show, bringing fan-favourite characters and graphic cartoony action into an idle RPG setting.

Invincible: Guarding the Globe is set in the Invincible universe and features a brand-new storyline distinct from the comics and Amazon Prime TV show; and with its connection to Amazon, the game has released not only on the Google Play Store and Apple App Store but on Amazon’s app store too.

An RPG approach

This first Invincible mobile game comes 21 years after the series’ first publication and is built around character collecting and squad management, with players recruiting heroes from across the franchise to protect the world.

These recruits can include "the best and worst characters from the world of Invincible", meaning not just heroes but villains too, with each character having unique stats and skills. Naturally the titular Invincible, free agent Atom Eve, and "big guy" Omni-Man are among them.

In classic RPG form, these characters fall into attacker, defender and support roles, can be levelled up, given upgradable gear, and be placed into different squad formations depending on each player’s preferred approach.

The idle side comes in the form of deploying said formations rather than controlling them directly - with the results of their battles determined by a player’s pre-made decisions. Of course, this can also include leaving the heroes and villains to fight it out while away from the game, and returning later to reap the rewards.

Notably, Ubisoft hasn’t gated battles or rewards as is often seen in similar mobile games: "For the multi-taskers out there, there's a unique multi-battle system: your squad can fight loads of battles simultaneously, with no limit to the rewards you can accumulate. Check their progress at a glance and, if you're the micro-managing type, jump in to intervene whenever you want."

We spoke with Flexion CEO Jens Lauritzson on why considering alternative app stores is a good idea in the current mobile landscape.