Netflix's Q4 earnings show gaming success with GTA leading the charge

Streaming giant Netflix has released its Q4 earnings which shows impressive wins throughout 2023. The company added over 13 million paid subscribers in the fourth quarter with a net income of $938 million, a remarkable surge from $55 million in the same period in 2022.

In its Q4 2023 letter to shareholders, Netflix stated that it raised member value by refining its core offerings in TV shows and movies and simultaneously diversifying into other segments like games, sports, and live entertainment such as the company's massive $5 billion deal to exclusively stream WWE Raw from January 2025.

“We enter 2024 with good momentum. We expect healthy double-digit revenue growth for the full year,” Netflix wrote as it expects a growth rate of 13% for the first quarter of this year.

“We’ll also continue to invest in and build our ads business; we expect strong growth in 2024 but off a small base so it’s not yet a primary driver of our overall revenue growth. Our aim is to make ads a more substantial revenue stream that contributes to sustained, healthy revenue growth in 2025 and beyond.”

Netflix's Rockstar year in gaming

Netflix has been making big moves into gaming lately and the recent launch of Grand Theft Auto titles on the streaming platform was a key component to the success of Netflix's gaming ambitions. Netflix says the GTA games led to, “Our most successful launch to date in terms of installs and engagement, with some consumers clearly signing up simply to play these games."

Recent data from Appfigures showed that Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas is Netflix's most downloaded game with GTA: Vice City sitting at the sixth-most downloaded 2023 game while GTA III is at 11th place.

As Netflix continues to make strategic moves by adding games to its streaming platform, it raises anticipation and curiosity about which big-name game might become Netflix's next smash-hit exclusive. The streaming giant's foray into the gaming realm suggests a keen interest in expanding its exclusive offerings beyond traditional movie and TV fare.

We also broke down Data.ai's December 2023 breakout games by downloads with GTA: San Andreas taking the number two spot for top breakout games by global downloads. Since its launch, the game has been downloaded around 13.6 Million times globally.