Netflix's Grand Theft Auto re-releases dominate December's mobile app rankings

Data.ai’s monthly gaming pulse rounds up analysis on the latest releases and highlights the breakout hits of tomorrow. And in advance of the official release PocketGamer.biz have got an early look at all the latest facts, figures and finds.

The data covers trends and movement in the top charts across the leading gaming markets and compares how each game (and their publishers) are faring and makes predictions for the months ahead.

The December 2023 rankings showed the power of a strong IP married with Netflix’s growing distribution power as a gaming publisher. Their Grand Theft Auto Trilogy - the longstanding mobile hits now being a star attraction for the streamer's growing gaming portfolio - dominated the breakout games by downloads charts.

However, country-specific preferences emerged with significant shuffles in the breakout downloads and spend charts.

Let’s start with December 2023’s breakout games by download (aka which games saw the greatest growth in December)

December 2023 breakout games by download

As stated above, December saw Netflix Games roll out the popular Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition on both App Store and Google Play globally on December 14, 2023. The games collectively raked in nearly 22 million downloads in just over two weeks.

This remastered trilogy, which has been optimized for mobile gameplay, includes three popular titles from the famous franchise and all three surged into the top 10 breakout charts. Notably, the order of popularity for the mobile titles also mirrors the number of of copies sold for the console versions:

GTA: San Andreas took the number two spot for top breakout games by global downloads. Since its launch, the game has been downloaded around 13.6 Million times globally. Downloads covered a vast global footprint including the United States, Brazil, Mexico, India and the United Kingdom. In fact, during this period it topped downloads charts in six markets (US, Canada, Chile, Nicaragua, Mauritius, Brunei).

GTA: Vice City took the number six spot for top breakout games by worldwide downloads securing 4.6 million downloads globally.

While GTA III secured 3.7 million downloads in just over two weeks, claiming the number 10 spot among breakout games for the four week period. Unlike the other two game, Brazilians out-performed Americans for this title - occupying the most downloads.

Outside of GTA world, Outlets Rush: Simulation Hypercasual Game claimed the top rank for breakout games and the number five rank by global games downloads, up 526 places from November. The game, from publisher Supercent, headquartered in South Korea is notable in that of the top 100 hypercasual publishers in 2023 by global downloads, only two were headquartered in South Korea.

While available for downloads in select markets since June, it rolled out globally in September 2023 with downloads surging three months later. Cumulative downloads have swelled to over 20 million, with Google Play downloads outnumbering iOS two to one. In fact, during this period it topped downloads charts in 24 individual markets.

December 2023 top games by downloads

While the rising stars offer the best view into high growth sectors, top charts showcase current consumer demand.

In December 2023, Subway Surfers ranked number one globally - approaching the 2.5 billion download milestone at 2.46 billion downloads to date.

Outlets Rush was another standout game at number five by global downloads with action hypercasual title Build A Queen continuing to drum up demand, particularly in Brazil, India and Russia, and approached the 50 million milestone, coming in at 49.6 million on Dec 30, 2023.

Ice Scream 8: Final Chapter, a Stealth Action title by Keplerians out of Spain was a new release on December 15, 2023, garnering over 12 million downloads in just 15 days. The game represents the eighth and concluding installment of the renowned Ice Scream Franchise, initially launched in 2019.

December 2023 top breakout games by consumer spend

So which games saw the greatest growth in December 2023, be it through successful launches, monetization mechanics and timely re-engagement campaigns?

Clash of Clans: Strategy game, longtime favorite title Clash of Clans took the number one spot for top breakout games by global consumer spend, jumping 13 ranks. This was driven by the release of Town Hall 16 Update, which contained updated design elements and playable units influenced by nature theme. The game has now surpassed $10.3 Billion in consumer spend globally - one of only four titles to do so (#1 Candy Crush Saga, #2 Honor of Kings and #3 Monster Strike).

Roblox took the number two spot, up two places from November. Since launch, it's been downloaded around 994.09 Million times globally. Downloads covered a vast global footprint including United States, Brazil, Mexico, Indonesia, and Russia. In fact, during this period it topped consumer spend charts in 11 markets. The game has also done well in monetization, where it surpassed $7.12 Billion in consumer spend globally.

Fate/Grand Order took the number three spot up 34 places from prior period. Published by Aniplex (part of Sony group of companies), headquartered in Japan, the game has been available for downloads globally since August, 2015. Since its launch, its been downloaded around 23.29 million times globally.

Black Clover M was number four this month for top breakout games by worldwide consumer spend, up 384 places from prior period. Published by Garena Online (part of the Sea group of companies), headquartered in Singapore, the game has been downloaded around 25.99 Million times globally.

December 2023 top games by consumer spend

The top charts for consumer spend are more stable than breakout charts with player loyalty playing a huge role in the staying power of top games. No breakout stars cracked the top 10 this month but we expect to see them climb the ranks with successful monetization and engagement hooks down the line.

Royal Match and Gardenscapes by Playrix retained the number one and number seven rank for consumer spend respectively, driven by innovative match gameplay and the meta themes which encapsulate them.

Call of Duty: Mobile took the number 10 spot for top games by worldwide consumer spend, up six places from November. Since its launch, the game has now been downloaded around 450.52 million times globally.