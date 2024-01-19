Launchpad: Check out these six new and upcoming games ahead of Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024

Pocket Gamer Connects is all about what it says on the tin - connecting the games industry.

At PG Connects London (January 22nd to 23rd) you’ll see delegates from the world’s top publishers, key investors, top service providers, biggest tech outfits, recruiters and data firms.

But none of those would exist without the developers actually making the games we love to play. That’s why, ahead of this year's show and as part of our 10 year anniversary celebrations, we’re shining the spotlight on a select few games that have recently launched or are set to release in the not too distant future.

These games are based on submissions we received for Launchpad ahead of the show.

Heading to Pocket Gamer Connects London 2024? Check out the Big Indie Zone to see the exciting projects developers are working on right now. You can even find some of the teams mentioned here at the show and meet them in person!