Rogue Games raises $1.25m, Blizzard job cuts, and International Women's Day

1. International Women's Day: We profile a few of the games industry's stars

In celebration of International Women’s Day, the teams on PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz interviewed some of the incredible women working in the games industry. You can read all the profiles with the likes of Jagex’s Cassia Curra, Games UX specialist Celia Hodent, Grand Cru CFO Celine Pasula, Geogrify CEO Kate Edwards, Brenda Romero, Kongregate CEO Emily Greer and more right here.

2. Here's where 209 jobs were cut in Blizzard's US business

After the recent announcement by Activision Blizzard that it would be laying off eight per cent of its workforce, our sister-site PCGamesInsider.biz details dug into exactly where 209 of those layoffs have taken place.

3. Mobile publisher Rogue Games brings in $1.25m from seed funding round

After signed up more than 35 titles to date, Rogue Games aims to expand its business by bringing in new staff and publishing more games.

4. Vivendi sells off last Ubisoft shares as takeover plans come to an end

Ubisoft successfully fended off an unwanted takeover by French media conglomerate Vivendi and now the company has sold off its remaining 5.7 per cent stake in the publisher for $486 million. It has committed to refraining from purchasing Ubisoft shares again for another five years.

5. Supercell’s Clash Royale surpasses $2.5 billion in three years

Supercell’s first four launches have all generated over $1 billion. Sensor Tower estimates that its fourth release, Clash Royale, has bagged more than $2.5 million since its launch three years ago.