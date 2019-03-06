Mobile publisher Rogue Games brings in $1.25m from seed funding round

Mobile publisher Rogue Games has ended its seed funding round with $1.25 million from investors.

The funds will go towards helping the company scale up by bringing in new employees and launching more games over the next few years.

Investment was led by Californian start-up group Grishin Robotics, whose founder Dmitry Grishin join Rogue’s board of directors.

Rogue was firned in 2012 to help developers around the world solve distribution challenges. The company has signed more than 35 titles to date including Glitch Dash, Chaos Battle League and BeSwitched.

Extremely excited

“We’re extremely excited to be partnering with Grishin Robotics alongside the innovative companies in their portfolio,” said Rogue Games founder and CEO Mike DeLaet (pictured, main).

“Grishin Robotics brings a talented and focused team with them to help us continue to grow Rogue to becoming the largest game publisher in the West.”

Grishin added: “There are many market challenges game developers face outside of the game itself and Rogue has the deep, specialised knowledge to help it reach its full potential.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Rogue Games as it continues its expansion of the business. This capital provides this talented team with the ability to rapidly grow the company.”