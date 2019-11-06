News

Rogue Games takes Vainglory as Super Evil raises $10.5 million for cloud game Project Spellfire

Date Type Companies involved Size
November 6th, 2019 investment Andreessen Horowitz
Rogue Games
Super Evil Megacorp 		$10.5m
Rogue Games takes Vainglory as Super Evil raises $10.5 million for cloud game Project Spellfire
By , Staff Writer

California-based developer Super Evil Megacorp has raised $10.5 million after closing a round of funding.

Funding was led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

The finance raised will go toward a new game that has been in development for 18 months, code-named Project Spellfire.

Rogue Games will take over from Vainglory as its publisher as well as live ops, with a 2020 release date cited.

More details will be released at a later date but the company did confirm that the title will be cross-platform, include multiplayer and will be larger in scale than Vainglory.

“Longtime fans”

“We're longtime fans of Super Evil and Vainglory, so we're honoured to be entrusted with the game and eager to get started," said Rogue Games CEO Mike DeLaet.

"Many people on the team have worked on MOBAs or games-as-service titles before and we appreciate how important the community is to the game itself.

“We're working very closely with Super Evil and bringing along the current community managers to make the transition as smooth as possible and safeguard the quality of the Vainglory experience."


Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is a freelance writer from Yorkshire, who's work has been published for Tech Radar, Nintendo Life, Kotaku UK and more. He regularly attends Smash Bros. tournaments, while trying to keep up-to-date on everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999.

Related Articles

News Mar 6th, 2019

Mobile publisher Rogue Games brings in $1.25m from seed funding round

News Aug 8th, 2017

Super Evil Megacorp raises $19 million to bring 5v5 battles and engine improvements to Vainglory

News Jun 5th, 2014

Core tablet dev Super Evil Megacorp raises $11.6 million, nabs Segerstrale as COO

as News Dec 7th, 2018

NetEase is bringing Super Evil Megacorp’s flagship MOBA Vainglory to China

News Jul 30th, 2018

Vainglory brings in over $50m in lifetime revenue

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies