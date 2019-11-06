Rogue Games takes Vainglory as Super Evil raises $10.5 million for cloud game Project Spellfire

California-based developer Super Evil Megacorp has raised $10.5 million after closing a round of funding.

Funding was led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

The finance raised will go toward a new game that has been in development for 18 months, code-named Project Spellfire.

Rogue Games will take over from Vainglory as its publisher as well as live ops, with a 2020 release date cited.

More details will be released at a later date but the company did confirm that the title will be cross-platform, include multiplayer and will be larger in scale than Vainglory.

“Longtime fans”

“We're longtime fans of Super Evil and Vainglory, so we're honoured to be entrusted with the game and eager to get started," said Rogue Games CEO Mike DeLaet.

"Many people on the team have worked on MOBAs or games-as-service titles before and we appreciate how important the community is to the game itself.

“We're working very closely with Super Evil and bringing along the current community managers to make the transition as smooth as possible and safeguard the quality of the Vainglory experience."