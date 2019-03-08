Here's where 209 jobs were cut in Blizzard's US business

We now have a better idea of how Blizzard's business in the United States has been affected by the eight per cent workforce reduction announced by Activision Blizzard CEO Robert Kotick in February.

In total, 209 members of staff have been let go from the Overwatch and World of Warcraft giant.

That's according to a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) filing obtained by PCGamesInsider.biz that was submitted with California's Employment Development Department by Blizzard Entertainment on February 12th, 2019.

This details not just job losses in that state, but across the entire of the United States of America, and shows how many cuts have been made in individual departments.

Corroborating what Kotaku had already reported, IT saw the highest amount of reductions, clocking in at 41 across all US locations. Meanwhile, the marketing department in Blizzard's Irvine, California and Austin, Texas branches saw a 29-person job loss between them.

The same number of staff was let go from the Live Experiences teams in California's Irvine and Burbank, and Austin, Texas.

