WeChat Mini Games opens up, NetEase's new mobile shooter, and Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle makes $1.6bn

1. Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle passes $1.6 billion during its best month ever

Forget GDC, the most read story last week was the news that Dragon Ball Z: Dokkan Battle has racked up some $1.6 billion in lifetime revenue and continues to grow.

2. GDC 2019: NetEase takes on Call of Duty Mobile with new shooter Disorder

Hot on the heels of Activision and Tencent’s plans to bring Call of Duty Mobile from China to the West, Chinese publishing rival NetEase has plans to launch another shooter of its own. It’s not a battle royale, but NetEase might hope the squad-based shooter can replicate some of the success it’s seen with the smash hit Knives Out.

3. GDC 2019: Tencent’s WeChat opens doors for developers to create games on the platform

Messaging app WeChat is used by more than one billion users and now its opening up its Mini Games service for developers in a move that expands the ever-growing chat app games market.

4. Voodoo Development Magic: How UK studio Neon Play made a splash with hyper-casual hit Roller Splat

UK developer Neon Play shifted back to hyper-casual games development last summer, a move that has paid dividends for the studio. It’s title Roller Splat, published by Voodoo, has racked up more than 10 million downloads and has been the top game in 57 countries.

5. GDC 2019: International Mobile Gaming Awards winners revealed

The IMGAs returned to GDC last week, with indie darling Mountains picking up the Grand Prix award thanks to its work on Florence. There were 16 awards up for grabs in total and you can see all the winners right here.

