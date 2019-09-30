Hot Five: Mario Kart Tour's FTUE, Call of Duty Mobile's fps, and Apple Arcade's obscuration

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Read on and digest...

5. Madfinger Games has accumulated over 250 million downloads

Well known for its mobile shooter games, Czech developer Madfinger revealed the extent of its success at the Unite Copenhagen 2019 conference

As it gears up for the beta of its forthcoming Shadowgun War Games, lead programmer Vladimir Zadrazil revealed the total downloads across its eight-title-strong discography is now more than 250 miliion.

4. Is Apple stopping data companies tracking Apple Arcade downloads?

We're still looking but it appears downloads through the new Apple Arcade subscription service are being hidden from the watching eyes of market intelligenc outfits such as App Annie and Sensor Tower.

This means no-one can estimate how many people are subscribing to the $5/month service.

3. GameTune research shows that the length of game tutorial helped Futureplay find the best performance

Another story from Unite Copenhagen 2019, this one arose from a talk between Finnish developer Futureplay and Unity concerning their partnership using machine learning tool GameTune.

Futureplay integrated it into its game Idle Farming Empire, using it to track metrics such as when play sessions occured and other games installed to drive a more personalised experience for new users.

2. Mario Kart Tour: the worst First Time User Experience ever

Apparently Mario Kart Tour is the most downloaded mobile game ever in terms of launch day performance at 20 million.

What will be more interesting to see is how many of those downloads convert to retained and playing customers.

Certainly, in that context, Nintendo's decision that players must have a Nintendo ID to log into the game - even for the first time - is a bold one. And one that not everyone agrees with.

1. Thanks to Vulkan, Call of Duty: Mobile will aim for 60 fps on Android



It's due to be released on 1 October, so the Unite Copenhagen 2019 session about Call of Duty: Mobile's graphics was well timed.

In it, Samsung Electronics principal engineer Jungwoo Kim and gamedev engineer Anton Syniavskyi explained how they helped ensure the game will run at up to 60 frames per second on Android using the Vulkan graphics standards.

Presumably a similar level of performance will be achieved on iOS devices via Apple's proprietary Metal standard.