GameTune research shows that the length of game tutorial helped Futureplay find the best performance

Futureplay programmer Erkki Koskenkorva and Unity product director Kaisa Salakka discussed the importance of Unity's machine learning tool GameTune during their talk at Unite Copenhagen 2019.

Finnish developer Futureplay adopted GameTune in 2018 to optimise the game experience for each individual player in real-time.

Idle Farming Empire was the title referenced throughout.

Metrics such as length of tutorial, the time of day you play, and the other games you play were all useful to create a personalised experience for new users

Several benefits were highlighted including improved lifetime value, revenue and retention. On top of this, the software was claimed to be a huge time-saving mechanic, while mitigating risk.

Bundle offers

“Big numbers are not always the best results”, said Koshkenkorva.

The second-best performing analytic found by GameTune was regarding bundle offers. This has helped Futureplay offers players personalised content, which saw a conversion drop of players staying long-term of 25 per cent but increased revenue per offer by 17 per cent.

Metric used to give personalised experiences to new users were originated from other games in the player's library and the time of day they booted up the game.

Developers interested in working with GameTune can now sign up for the beta now.

You can check out more of our Unite Copenhagen 2019 coverage right here.