Unity makes its premium learning tools permanently free

By , Staff Writer

Unity Technologies has chosen to make its Unity Learn Premium free permanently.

As announced in a blog post, there are over 350 hours of content available, including courses and tutorials. There are many lessons available that will aid in various forms of development, such as AR, VR and AI.

The company has cited the coronavirus outbreak as the driving force behind its decision. Initially, Unity offered up Unity Learn premium for free over three months to keep people inside during lockdown.

"We could not have anticipated the economy and job market we find ourselves in today," said Unity.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has led to millions of jobs lost globally, and with figures like these, we know that this has impacted the livelihood of many people in our diverse community. The need to gain new skills quickly is more important than ever for those looking for new opportunities."

Since making Learn Premium free, over 320,000 people have signed up and have used the learning tools. Unity has also been adding to its services in 2020 - so far this year, the company has acquired scripting tool Bolt and artificial intelligence specialist Artomatix.


Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

