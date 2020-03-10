Unity Technologies acquires AI specialist Artomatix

Unity Technologies has acquired AI-driven content creation platform Artomatix.

The Dublin-based company's flagship product is ArtEngine. It utilises AI to enable designers to have a faster workflow for their creations. The Irish team will continue to work out of Dublin, and it is expected to grow in the areas of research and development over the next two years.

"AI-assisted content creation tools empower artists by increasing their creative velocity to produce better work and get to quality faster.," said Brett Bibby, Chief Product Officer, Unity Technologies.

"ArtEngine helps game studios create realistic content for the next generation of consoles and VFX studios to achieve better visuals for films and can enable equally impressive results for creatives working in other industries. From automotive and architecture to retail marketing and more, the demand for high fidelity design visualisations is growing at an exponential rate and will benefit from ArtEngine's capabilities."

Enable creators to do more

"Unity understands the value of enabling creators to do more, and that's something we're deeply committed to," said Joe Blake, Chief Executive Officer, Artomatix.

"AI creation tools like ArtEngine help to put triple-A quality content within reach of more creators than ever before. By joining Unity, we can greatly accelerate the delivery of our industry-leading AI for creatives. ArtEngine will continue to remain platform agnostic, enabling creators to benefit from our AI technology regardless of which engine they choose for their projects."

United

In January 2020, cybersecurity firm Adjust became Unity's first mobile measurement partner. Last month, Riot Games revealed it would use the 3D development tool for two of its upcoming projects.

In November 2019, Unity Technologies acquired Obvioos – known for its Furioos cloud engine.