News

Unity acquires scripting tool Bolt

Date Type Companies involved Size
May 5th, 2020 acquisition Unity Technologies Not disclosed
Unity acquires scripting tool Bolt
By , Staff Writer

Unity Technologies has acquired scripting solution Bolt from Ludiq.

As announced in a blog post, the new acquisition will enable Unity creators to use the visual authoring tool. As a result, it will be easier for programmers, artists, and designers to collaborate on a project.

"As the lead developer of Bolt to this day, I am thrilled about the potential of putting this tool in the hands of more creators and allowing them to concretize their ideas in a visual way," said Ludiq CEO Lazlo Bonin.

"Bolt started as a solo endeavor nearly four years ago, and over time, our team and community grew to welcome thousands of visual thinkers. Today, passing the torch to Unity means Bolt will enter an exciting new phase of its life."

It's all scripted

Furthermore, development of Bolt 2 will continue. Once ready, the tool will be released by Unity. On top of this, the support channels for the scripting tool will remain available. Ludiq's community manager Hasan has joined Unity to continue supporting the community.

"Bolt becoming an official Unity product is a major and exciting leap forward for visual scripting. We want to extend our most sincere thanks to every user who has helped shape Bolt over the years with their feedback and contributions," said Ludiq CEO Lazlo Bonin.

"We look forward to the amazing projects you will keep on building and sharing. The future is looking bright for visual thinkers."

In March, Unity Technologies acquired AI specialist Artomatix.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Jul 4th, 2014

Unity reveals plans to support Apple's Metal tech

News Mar 10th, 2020

Unity Technologies acquires AI specialist Artomatix

News Nov 4th, 2019

Unity Technologies snaps up Furioos cloud engine firm Obvioos

News Sep 25th, 2019

GameTune research shows that the length of game tutorial helped Futureplay find the best performance

News Jun 27th, 2019

New platform Unity Learn Premium aims to help teach real-time 3D development

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies