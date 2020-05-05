Unity acquires scripting tool Bolt

Unity Technologies has acquired scripting solution Bolt from Ludiq.

As announced in a blog post, the new acquisition will enable Unity creators to use the visual authoring tool. As a result, it will be easier for programmers, artists, and designers to collaborate on a project.

"As the lead developer of Bolt to this day, I am thrilled about the potential of putting this tool in the hands of more creators and allowing them to concretize their ideas in a visual way," said Ludiq CEO Lazlo Bonin.

"Bolt started as a solo endeavor nearly four years ago, and over time, our team and community grew to welcome thousands of visual thinkers. Today, passing the torch to Unity means Bolt will enter an exciting new phase of its life."

It's all scripted

Furthermore, development of Bolt 2 will continue. Once ready, the tool will be released by Unity. On top of this, the support channels for the scripting tool will remain available. Ludiq's community manager Hasan has joined Unity to continue supporting the community.

"Bolt becoming an official Unity product is a major and exciting leap forward for visual scripting. We want to extend our most sincere thanks to every user who has helped shape Bolt over the years with their feedback and contributions," said Ludiq CEO Lazlo Bonin.

"We look forward to the amazing projects you will keep on building and sharing. The future is looking bright for visual thinkers."

In March, Unity Technologies acquired AI specialist Artomatix.