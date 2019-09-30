PGC Helsinki: Cuneyt Unar will be hosting a session about using blockchain technology in mobile gaming

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 will take place on October 1st to October 2nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

For more details on PGC Helsinki and to book a ticket, head to the website here.

In this speaker spotlight we caught up with Cuneyt Unar, the VP of Marketing at Celer Network. Unar has 10+ years of experience on data-driven mobile app marketing in a highly competitive landscape that drive positive ROI. Specialized on mobile focused product marketing, UA, paid and organic growth and mobile publishing platforms with entrepreneurial spirit.

At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 he'll be presenting a session about levering blockchain technology in mobile gaming.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about your company?

Cuneyt Unar: Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that enables fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned cryptoeconomics.

What does your role entail?

I am overseeing all the marketing channels including UA, ASO, Growth, Social Media and Product Marketing.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

I am an avid gamer and believe in making the world a better place through games

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

My advice would be foremost to act upon it.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The mobile gaming space is evolving in many different areas from publishing to monetization, from user acquisition to product development. It is a fast-paced environment where all the stakeholder should do their due diligence to catch up. Being an early adopter in evolving technologies can be a huge advantage in the competition which is exactly the same reason why I love attending such industry conferences.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

User acquisition is a lucrative space in the industry and with the most recent changes of Google and Facebook, advertisers will have less and less control and power on their media buying tactics. This shift is making user acquisition an area of data science, where all the marketers need to think of creative ways how to acquire, retain and systematically process the valuable data (user) they pay for. I do predict to see an increasing number of solutions in this part of the space.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Well, I started when Google Play was called Android Bazaar, so many things have changed. The market has become more competitive and we have seen many indie developers leading the top charts week after week. Traditional gaming businesses did a stellar job transforming their business into mobile and capitalizing on the mobile app stores. Google and Apple have built publishing platforms from scratch and in such a short period, their platforms evolved into a complex platform of products which is not only making a developer's life easier but helping the product and marketing organizations tremendously to make data-informed decisions.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

I am looking forward to learning from my peers in the industry as well as embracing new faces. This is an ever-evolving and growing industry and I can not think of a better place to catch up with everyone in the mobile gaming.