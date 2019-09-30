PGC Helsinki: Timo Ylikangas will be on a panel discussing the benefits of using existing IP vs creating your own

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki 2019 will take place on October 1st to October 2nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

For more details on PGC Helsinki and to book a ticket, head to the website here.

In this speaker spotlight we caught up with Timo Ylikangas from Nordic Game Ventures. At Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki he'll be part of a panel discussing the benefits of using existing IP vs creating your own.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about your company?

Timo Ylikangas: It's a Real Venture Capital Company, Equity only, Nordic countries only.

What does your role entail?

Fundraising and scanning of opportunities.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

It was and still is a forerunner industry.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

There is almost unlimited space of opportunities.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

There's a transition to a new cycle in process.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

We'll see the rise of new platforms.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Well, everyway... I am moderately old here...

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Everything, because you never know.